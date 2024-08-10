Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $200.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.08.

NYSE:RL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.16. 688,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,001,000 after purchasing an additional 487,882 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after buying an additional 446,097 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after buying an additional 331,413 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $61,022,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10,207.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after buying an additional 322,053 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

