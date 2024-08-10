Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.80

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 152500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, Director James Healy acquired 44,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,666.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,105,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,393,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,361,000.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

See Also

