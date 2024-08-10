Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.80

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 152500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RAPP
Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,105,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,393,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,361,000.
About Rapport Therapeutics
Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rapport Therapeutics
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.