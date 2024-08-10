Reliant Wealth Planning Acquires 9,591 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Reliant Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 621,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 21.5% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $46,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 700,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.