Reliant Wealth Planning Acquires 9,591 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Reliant Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 621,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 21.5% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $46,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 700,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.96.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
