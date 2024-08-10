Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) SVP Sells $11,649.04 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) SVP Zachary Benjamin Phillips sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $11,649.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,208.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rent the Runway Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ RENT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.98. 16,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,941. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $41.81.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -22.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
RENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rent the Runway
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.