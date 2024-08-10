Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $439.23

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 439.23 ($5.61) and traded as high as GBX 468.40 ($5.99). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 465.50 ($5.95), with a volume of 6,547,778 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.67) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.28) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.39) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 455.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 439.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,901.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,625.00%.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($14,719.05). 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

