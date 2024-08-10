Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chart Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.56 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $220.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.31.

Chart Industries stock traded down $7.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,879. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.00. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 111.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

