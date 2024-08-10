Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,106,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,250. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $368.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

