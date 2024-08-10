Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Barclays

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 526,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.71 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.