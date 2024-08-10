Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Robinhood Markets from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.70.

HOOD traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,129,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,360,838. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $263,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 943,815 shares in the company, valued at $19,867,305.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,247,913 shares of company stock valued at $25,680,423. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

