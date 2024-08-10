Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $215.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.07.

ROK stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.15. 625,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,854. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.14. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $317.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

