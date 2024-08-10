Roth Capital Weighs in on LivePerson, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for LivePerson in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for LivePerson’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPSN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.32.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,593. The stock has a market cap of $109.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.73. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LivePerson

In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

