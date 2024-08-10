Royal Bank of Canada Cuts 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $12.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. 394,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,478. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $767.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.10. 89bio has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,438,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in 89bio by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in 89bio by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in 89bio by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

