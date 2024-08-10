Royal Bank of Canada Lowers AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Price Target to $8.00

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on AerSale from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get AerSale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASLE

AerSale Stock Performance

Shares of AerSale stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 7.17. AerSale has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $16.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $273.53 million, a P/E ratio of -516.00 and a beta of 0.25.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. AerSale’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 209,409 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the first quarter valued at $856,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in AerSale by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,278,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 828,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AerSale by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 377,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.