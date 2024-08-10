Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $8.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BMBL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bumble from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 8,717,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,074. Bumble has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $754.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Bumble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Bumble by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

