Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RGLD. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Royal Gold stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.56. 293,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,066. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.08. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $141.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,357 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,507,000 after purchasing an additional 212,316 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

