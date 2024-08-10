RXO (NYSE:RXO) PT Raised to $26.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Shares of NYSE RXO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.72. 864,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.11, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.38. RXO has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.14 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motco lifted its position in RXO by 5,450.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 106,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 2,235.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 2,008.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

