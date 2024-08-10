Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Piper Sandler

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.22.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $11.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,303,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,233. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.45 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

