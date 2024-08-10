Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Shares Down 3.6%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. 1,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

