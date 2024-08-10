Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIS. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark upped their price target on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.14.

SIS stock traded down C$0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 121,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,172. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.33. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$19.80.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$209.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.32 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.8296678 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 81.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Company insiders own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

