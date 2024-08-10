Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 38,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 295,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 48,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,488. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

