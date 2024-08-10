Scotiabank Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $48.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WMB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,016,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,597. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

