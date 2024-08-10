Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.
Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. 5,738,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.
Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
