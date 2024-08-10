ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Paul John Smith Sells 187 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, May 20th, Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50.

On Monday, May 13th, Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $14.94 on Friday, hitting $811.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,625. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $850.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $754.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $755.19. The company has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.22.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

