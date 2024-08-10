Shopify (TSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised Shopify to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion.

