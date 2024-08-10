Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Shutterstock updated its FY24 guidance to $4.18 to $4.32 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.180-4.320 EPS.

Shutterstock Trading Down 3.1 %

Shutterstock stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 435,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,083. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,879.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shutterstock news, CFO Jarrod Yahes purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

