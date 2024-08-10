Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Trading Up 1.6%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 1,003,513 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12,814% from the average daily volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

