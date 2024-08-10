Sihayo Gold Limited (ASX:SIH) Insider Buys A$1,139,012.93 in Stock

Sihayo Gold Limited (ASX:SIHGet Free Report) insider Gavin Caudle purchased 569,506,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$1,139,012.93 ($739,618.78).

Sihayo Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Sihayo Gold Company Profile

Sihayo Gold Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources primarily in Indonesia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Sihayo Pungkut project located in Mandailing Natal, North Sumatra; and the Hutabargot Julu project situated at the southern end of the Sihayo Gold Belt.

