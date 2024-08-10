Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 601,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 205,095 shares.The stock last traded at $17.14 and had previously closed at $16.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $282,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $376,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,859,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.