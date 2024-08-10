Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,065,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,165,561 shares.The stock last traded at $26.76 and had previously closed at $27.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. Argus downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 879.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $109,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

