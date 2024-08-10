Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Insider Buys $10,225.00 in Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Graf bought 500 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $10,225.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,127.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE TSLX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.64. 158,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.7% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 105.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.5% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

