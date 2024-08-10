SKALE Network (SKL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.70 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. SKALE Network has a market cap of $190.85 million and $23.70 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,954,083,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,516,436,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

