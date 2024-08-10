Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SKWD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.63.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SKWD traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.11.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,516.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.