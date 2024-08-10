Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given “Hold” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.23.

SNAP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,475,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,362,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. Snap has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,508,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,375,078 shares of company stock valued at $13,535,629. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

