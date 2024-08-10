SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Bank of America

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.92.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,008,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $186.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -7.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

See Also

