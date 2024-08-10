Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:SYRE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.80. 302,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.93. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYRE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

