STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STAAR Surgical from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.75.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STAA

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ STAA traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,919. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $52.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.81 and a beta of 0.59.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,615,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 162.0% during the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 515,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 281,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 210,443 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,833,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.