Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Up 0.8%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.15 and last traded at $75.91. Approximately 1,065,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,787,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.04.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

