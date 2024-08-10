STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Reaches $1.09 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $135.36 million and $1.20 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001796 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

