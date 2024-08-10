Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $81.62 million and approximately $17.49 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,128.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.52 or 0.00581586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00099919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00031697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.07 or 0.00242221 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00035724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00070953 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 468,638,142 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.