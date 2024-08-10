Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.
Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.
Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial
In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 137,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 118,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,392 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,421,000 after purchasing an additional 77,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
