STERIS (NYSE:STE) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.60.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.98. 421,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,756. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $243.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.17 and a 200 day moving average of $222.88.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of STERIS by 77.9% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

