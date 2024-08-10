StockNews.com Downgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.44. 232,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,688. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $229.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

