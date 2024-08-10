StockNews.com Downgrades Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to Buy

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

SYY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

SYY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,584. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09. Sysco has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,758,000 after buying an additional 1,637,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Sysco by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,794,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sysco by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,262,000 after acquiring an additional 359,640 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

