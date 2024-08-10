StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CREG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

