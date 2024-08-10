StockNews.com Upgrades Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of PLSE stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. 159,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,044. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $864.27 million, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Pulse Biosciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pulse Biosciences
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.