StockNews.com Upgrades Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PLSE stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. 159,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,044. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $864.27 million, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Pulse Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

In other news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 71.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

