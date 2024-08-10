Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.40.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STOK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 289,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $751.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.87. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

