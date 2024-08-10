STP Price Tops $0.0418 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. STP has a total market cap of $81.16 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04154338 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,832,099.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

