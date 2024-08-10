Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUM. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Materials

Summit Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.28. 566,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,224. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.