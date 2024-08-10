Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. National Bankshares upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Suncor Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$61.96.

SU traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.48. 8,465,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,904,955. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.69. The stock has a market cap of C$69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

