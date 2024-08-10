SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,076. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.41.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
